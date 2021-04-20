Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cardiff-by-the-Sea

Cardiff, Encinitas, CA 92007, USA
Website
Cardiff-by-the-Sea Encinitas California United States

Cardiff-by-the-Sea

Located north of Solana Beach, this laid-back community is home to picturesque beaches backed by steep sandstone cliffs. San Elijo State Beach offers a peaky surf break and campground overlooking the bluff. Just north, at Swami’s, the world-famous break is named for the Self-Realization Fellowship ashram perched above the reef. Also worth seeing is Cardiff State Beach, a long stretch of sand south of Elijo that hosts frequent surf competitions. When looking for parking along Highway 101, keep your eyes peeled for The Cardiff Kook, a bronze sculpture of a surfer next to the San Elijo State Beach campground. Much maligned by local surfers for being unrealistic, it regularly attracts pranksters, who have dressed it in everything from a lucha libre wrestling mask to a Santa costume.
By Casey Hatfield-Chiotti , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points