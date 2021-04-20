Where are you going?
Cardiff Arms Park

BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park, Westgate St, Cardiff CF10 1JA, UK
Sure, the game of football (or 'soccer' as we Americans call it) was born on the British island but it is not the other game that the British, and especially the Welsh, are crazy about.

Rugby is the preferred sport of Wales, on the west side of the British Isle and the capital city of Cardiff has its own professional team.

The Cardiff Blues, of the Pro 12 League, play their home games at the Cardiff Arms Park (12,500 seats), which is actually attached to the national stadium, known as the Millennium Stadium (74,500 seats).

While visiting Cardiff, you will have no trouble at all finding a sporting event to attend because not only is there soccer and rugby, but they also have a professional hockey team; the Cardiff Devils!
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

