Kontxa Hondartza

7:30pm, August, San Sebastian

I thought my watch had died.



Or that I taken too much sun during my nap.



The scene before me just didn't say "7:30pm". Because it felt like 4pm anywhere else. Not only because the sun was still so high, but because the beach was still so crowded. And it was a weekday. People were racing each other freestyle to the floating platform in the middle of the bay. Kids were still cajoling their parents for ice-pops. And our lunch at the base of the hill in front of us still made us feel full.



So I took my watch off and put it in my bag because it obviously was causing me too much trouble...



...and that's August in San Sebastian.