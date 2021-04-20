Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kontxa Hondartza

264 Route des Plages, 64500 Saint-Jean-de-Luz, France
+33 5 59 26 55 85
Where have all the tourists gone? Saint Jean De Luz France
7:30pm, August, San Sebastian Saint Jean De Luz France
Where have all the tourists gone? Saint Jean De Luz France
7:30pm, August, San Sebastian Saint Jean De Luz France

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 12pm
Sun 4pm - 8pm
Mon - Sat 2pm - 8pm

Where have all the tourists gone?

If you've ever been to--or have seen photographs of--San Sebastian during the summer, you know that the perfectly crescent-shaped white-sand beach in this Basque seaside town never looks like this. It would be packed with sunbathers cheek by jowl. But we arrived a week or two after the high season had ended, and except for the couple pushing an old-school baby buggy, we had this stretch of sand to ourselves. Now, the pinxtos bars in the old town later that evening, that was a different matter!
By Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff

More Recommendations

Christopher Rounick
almost 7 years ago

7:30pm, August, San Sebastian

I thought my watch had died.

Or that I taken too much sun during my nap.

The scene before me just didn't say "7:30pm". Because it felt like 4pm anywhere else. Not only because the sun was still so high, but because the beach was still so crowded. And it was a weekday. People were racing each other freestyle to the floating platform in the middle of the bay. Kids were still cajoling their parents for ice-pops. And our lunch at the base of the hill in front of us still made us feel full.

So I took my watch off and put it in my bag because it obviously was causing me too much trouble...

...and that's August in San Sebastian.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30