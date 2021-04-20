Caravan Outpost
317 Bryant St, Ojai, CA 93023, USA
| +1 805-836-4891
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 10pm
Caravan OutpostLocated in the spiritual chic, desert country town of Ojai, just about two hours drive from Los Angeles, Caravan Outpost is luxury glamping at its most Californian. Seriously, here you’ll stay in a perfectly styled retro swank Airstream trailer in a park with 11 similar vehicles that’s exterior design is as movie set perfect as the exterior.
So perfect in fact that recently GMC used it as a set for a dog influencer focused trip in support of their Denali line of vehicles — these, like the Canyon Denali I drove, come with dog-friendly tech features like Rear Seat Reminder, which will alert you if you leave something precious, like a pup, in the backseat after parking the car. Anyway, they invited my pup Bobbi and myself out for a weekend of canine focused activities in this wonderfully scenic valley meets mountain playground and that included staying at Caravan Outpost.
The trailers here are done up with charming boho swank decor like working record players and great collections to listen too and colorful Pendleton wool blankets on queen or twin beds. The largest trailers even have pull-out sleeper couches in the living room. The bedroom space shuts off from the rest of the trailer and there is a working shower and bathroom inside, but for showering, you can also use one of the main (but private use) shower spaces with rainfall showers. The trailers also come with working kitchenettes and fridges, so we recommend stocking up on beverages and some food basics before arriving.
Away from the Airstreams, the park features a fun boutique shop that sells non-alcoholic beverages, snacks and souvenirs as well as a fire-pit that crackles at night. You are also walking distance from Ojai’s main shopping and dining area. Also look before you book, because there is often something cool going on at Caravan Outpost that might make you want to book one weekned over another — they often host pop up yoga (when we were there it was a dog yoga session that Bobbi really got into), outdoor dinner parties, live music or movie nights.
All around this is a chill place to just get lost for a few nights. With or without your dog.