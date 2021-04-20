Caravan King's Cross 1 Granary Square, Kings Cross, London N1C 4AA, UK

Sun 10am - 4pm Mon - Fri 8am - 10:30pm Sat 10am - 10:30pm

Caravan Caravan coffee is some of the strongest you'll try. Even inveterate coffee drinkers come away from Caravan with a slight tremor and a tendency to talk too fast. But if you think you can hack it, then get along to this popular haunt in Kings Cross, one of the first and best to move into the area as part of the area's major redevelopment. There are also locations in Exmouth Market, Bankside, and the City. If I were you, I'd wash it down with a large glass of water and a tamarind and date bun, the perfect thing to take the edge off.