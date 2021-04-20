Caravan King's Cross
1 Granary Square, Kings Cross, London N1C 4AA, UK
| +44 20 7101 7661
Photo courtesy of Caravan
More info
Sun 10am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 10:30pm
Sat 10am - 10:30pm
CaravanCaravan coffee is some of the strongest you'll try. Even inveterate coffee drinkers come away from Caravan with a slight tremor and a tendency to talk too fast. But if you think you can hack it, then get along to this popular haunt in Kings Cross, one of the first and best to move into the area as part of the area's major redevelopment. There are also locations in Exmouth Market, Bankside, and the City. If I were you, I'd wash it down with a large glass of water and a tamarind and date bun, the perfect thing to take the edge off.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago
Caravan
Right next to Central Saint Martins fashion college, this buzzy all-day café-bar and restaurant in an old warehouse is at the heart of the emerging King’s Cross scene. Go for roasted-on-the-premises coffee and people-watching from outside seats by day, or hearty international sharing plates, pizzas and innovative cocktails by night.