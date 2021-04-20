Caramel Restaurant & Lounge - Abu Dhabi
The Collection - The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort,Saaydiyat Island - أبو ظبي - United Arab Emirates
| +971 2 678 3344
Sun - Wed 6pm - 2am
Thur, Fri 6pm - 3am
Sat 1pm - 2am
Playful Peaks at CaramelAt the St. Regis collection of restaurants on Saadiyat Island, you will come across great dining options, one of which is the Caramel Retaurant & Lounge.
I haven’t had many Baked Alaskas in my life, and this was certainly a memorable one. Apart from feeling like I would have wanted a thicker slice of cake to counteract the gooey’ness of those generous chewy meringue peaks, this dessert is a great way to end your Caramel experience.
Their GM Mr. Rick is always on hand to ensure your experience is enjoyable. I also learned they source premium quality Wagyu beef for the meat dishes, something the Dubai branch is disadvantaged with.
almost 7 years ago
Caramel City
Enveloped by the opulence of The Collection, St. Regis on Saadiyat Island, Caramel Restaurant & Lounge has quickly become Abu Dhabi's newest hot-spot.
With warm brown and caramel hues setting the mood and a fire and ice themed menu designed by Executive Chef and former Chopped contestant Keith Geter, Caramel definitely aims to please. Signature dishes like their TNT shrimp, Seared Chilean Sea Bass and Mac and Cheese with Truffle Oil will leave your taste buds mesmerized.
And the awesome DJ's not bad either!
