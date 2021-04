Caramel Restaurant & Lounge - Abu Dhabi

Playful Peaks at Caramel

At the St. Regis collection of restaurants on Saadiyat Island, you will come across great dining options, one of which is the Caramel Retaurant & Lounge.I haven’t had many Baked Alaskas in my life, and this was certainly a memorable one. Apart from feeling like I would have wanted a thicker slice of cake to counteract the gooey’ness of those generous chewy meringue peaks, this dessert is a great way to end your Caramel experience.Their GM Mr. Rick is always on hand to ensure your experience is enjoyable. I also learned they source premium quality Wagyu beef for the meat dishes, something the Dubai branch is disadvantaged with.