Carabas Cucina & Buon Vino
Vico Tana, 4, 16126 Genova GE, Italy
+39 010 098 2866
Mon - Sat 12pm - 3pm
Tue - Sat 7pm - 11pm
Busy university-area lunch crowdThis tiny hidden Osteria is super popular with the university faculty at the bordering University Degli Studi di Genova. With a handwritten menu, your choices are somewhat limited, but the food quality is super high—I love their take on minestone alla genovese (including the pasta they sneak into it!). It is said in Italian that true minestrone should be so thick your spoon will stand straight up in it, and this one does not disappoint!
The cover charge here includes water, bread, and coffee, so you can get a super filling meal for less than 10 euros. With a friendly owner and a quick kitchen turn-around, this new spot is a great choice if you find yourself hungry in this section of town.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Late afternoon escape from Via Balbi
If you find yourself needing a cappuccino while exploring the beautiful buildings and museums along Via Balbi (which are DEFINITELY worth your time), pop into Carabas for an afternoon pick-me-up (I know, I know, cappuccino is only supposed to be for the morning hours, but I politely ask for them at all times of day with little waiter grumbling, so you can too!).
Tucked into a little alley just off the main road, this is a great spot to escape the University hustle and bustle and savor a quick bit of peace.
