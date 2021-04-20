Carabas Cucina & Buon Vino Vico Tana, 4, 16126 Genova GE, Italy

More info Mon - Sat 12pm - 3pm Tue - Sat 7pm - 11pm

Busy university-area lunch crowd This tiny hidden Osteria is super popular with the university faculty at the bordering University Degli Studi di Genova. With a handwritten menu, your choices are somewhat limited, but the food quality is super high—I love their take on minestone alla genovese (including the pasta they sneak into it!). It is said in Italian that true minestrone should be so thick your spoon will stand straight up in it, and this one does not disappoint!



The cover charge here includes water, bread, and coffee, so you can get a super filling meal for less than 10 euros. With a friendly owner and a quick kitchen turn-around, this new spot is a great choice if you find yourself hungry in this section of town.