Captain's Desert Camp

Ad-disi, قرية وادي رم، Jordan
قرية وادي رم Jordan

Sleep Like a Nomad in Jordan

Sometimes the room you sleep in isn’t a room at all, as was the case when I visited Wadi Rum desert in Jordan. Wadi Rum, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has captivated travelers for generations, perhaps most notably T. E. Lawrence, Lawrence of Arabia. The one night I enjoyed in this shockingly beautiful desert was as the guest of a tented Bedouin camp, a profoundly moving experience if there every was one.

The best part of the evening wasn’t gathering around the campfire or sampling the traditional foods, it was walking out of the circle of tents onto the flat, moon-like desert plain and looking straight up into the night sky. I didn’t need a mobile phone app to tell me what was what, it was enough to just stand there in total and complete awe of the heavens and to once again thank those lucky stars for granting me such a unique experience.
By Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert

