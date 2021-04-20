Where are you going?
Captain Paul's Fishing Charters

1225 SW 53rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914, USA
| +1 239-357-8448
Board Boadicea for a Day on the Boat Cape Coral Florida United States

Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm

Board Boadicea for a Day on the Boat

Cruise the lovely waters of Southwest Florida aboard a 44-foot yacht named Boadicea. You'll watch the sunset as dolphins trail the end of the boat. Watch them jump, swim, and soar through the air as you relax with a tropical drink and snack on the ride. Once Captain Paul and the team park, you can swim, snorkel, fish, and explore.

Paul will provide all gear and shelling bags for quick stops on local islands to shell and swim the beaches.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

