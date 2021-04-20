Captain Paul's Fishing Charters
1225 SW 53rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914, USA
| +1 239-357-8448
Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm
Board Boadicea for a Day on the BoatCruise the lovely waters of Southwest Florida aboard a 44-foot yacht named Boadicea. You'll watch the sunset as dolphins trail the end of the boat. Watch them jump, swim, and soar through the air as you relax with a tropical drink and snack on the ride. Once Captain Paul and the team park, you can swim, snorkel, fish, and explore.
Paul will provide all gear and shelling bags for quick stops on local islands to shell and swim the beaches.