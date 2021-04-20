Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Captain James Landing

2127 Boston St, Baltimore, MD 21231, USA
Website
| +1 410-327-8600
Crabs: The Essential Baltimore Cuisine Baltimore Maryland United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 1am

Crabs: The Essential Baltimore Cuisine

You can't leave Baltimore without trying crabs made in traditional Chesapeake fashion—steamed with Old Bay seasoning. Captain James Crabhouse has waterfront seating and even a menu with a "Crab Picking 101" tutorial to help the novices.

Crabs are purchased by the dozen and priced by size and dumped on the brown paper spread out on your table. A tip to the Non-Marylanders: buy some sides (fries, hush puppies, corn, etc.) because after a while your fingers not accustomed to crab picking will get tired. With crab-picking, you'll burn more calories trying to get at the meat than you'll take in from the crab. But it's oh so worth it.

Also, don't wear your nice clothes, because you'll have Old Bay all over you by the end of the meal.
By Elizabeth Doerr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points