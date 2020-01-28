Where are you going?
Dive, Stay, Eat & Relax at Captain Don's Habitat in Bonaire

Captain Don's Habitat is not your traditional kind of all-inclusive resort. It is a small ocean-front property in Bonaire with a rich history and a familial feel, with some of the most gorgeous views of the island. (Captain Don Stewart, a sailor, diver, and environmentalist, was a legend on Bonaire, and he continued to show up socialize with resort guests until he died in 2014 at 88 years old.) Captain Don's Habitat calls itself the "Home of Diving Freedom," meaning that bring your own gear or rent gear on-site—or just show up and hang out—and you can dive as little or as much as you please.

The shore diving right off of Captain Don's is expansive, showing off the rich sea life that Bonaire is known around the world for. Boats also leave several times a day for different dive destinations around the island, so where you go is entirely up to you. Also enjoy a night dive, or a Fluorescent Night Dive  right off the pier, led by Flow Bonaire. The food and night life (rum and live music!) at Captain Don's won't disappoint, and each guest room opens up to views of the picturesque turquoise ocean.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

