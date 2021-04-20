Setting Sail for Sunshine
As soon as the sun peeks out in Seattle
, locals flock to anywhere with a patio, the better to soak up some precious vitamin D. Captain Black’s, in Capitol Hill, is a nautical-themed and mostly outdoor bar with a front and back patio that always fill up fast. If you can grab a coveted table, settle in with some fried okra or chicken and waffles, and sip a glass of their signature Captain’s Tea. Happy hour is from 4-6 p.m., with food specials from 10 p.m. to midnight (long after the sun-seeking Seattleites have moved on).