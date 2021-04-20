Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Capoue Glacier

Chaussée de Boondael 395A, 1050 Ixelles, Belgium
Website
| +32 2 647 07 98
Artisanal Ice Cream Shops Ixelles Belgium

More info

Wed, Sat, Sun 1pm - 7pm
Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri 2pm - 6pm

Artisanal Ice Cream Shops

"Money can’t buy happiness but it can buy ice cream and that’s almost the same thing." This motto is painted across the wall of the Capoue artisanal ice cream shop on Place St. Josse. They are right. Ice cream here does equate to happiness.

Capoue is a Brussels institution, and you can find the bright airy shops dotted around the city. They serve a variety of gelato and sorbet to take away, with flavours ranging from all manner of fruits to Belgian chocolaty concoctions.

Eat in and you can take your ice cream upscale, with the addition of crepes, waffles and a wide variety of toppings.

Not always on the menu, but a heavenly treat, is the caramel salé, or salted caramel, gelato. This sweet salty indulgence really proves money can buy happiness after all.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points