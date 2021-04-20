Capo's
641 Vallejo St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
| +1 415-986-8998
Sun 4:30pm - 10pm
Wed, Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 4:30pm - 11pm
Eat Classic Chicago Deep Dish Pizza in North BeachSister restaurant to Tony’s Pizza Neapoletana, Capo’s Chicago Pizza specializes in just that.
Try chef Tony Gemignani’s classic Chicago styles four ways: deep dish, cast iron pan, stuffed crust, or thin crust.
Half the fun of heading to Capo’s is being in the restaurant itself—the Prohibition-era décor will make you feel like you’re in North Beach during the 1920s, but this time, you can freely order one of the more than 100 whiskeys they have behind the bar.
