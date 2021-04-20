Where are you going?
Capo's

641 Vallejo St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Website
| +1 415-986-8998
Eat Classic Chicago Deep Dish Pizza in North Beach San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun 4:30pm - 10pm
Wed, Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 4:30pm - 11pm

Eat Classic Chicago Deep Dish Pizza in North Beach

Sister restaurant to Tony’s Pizza Neapoletana, Capo’s Chicago Pizza specializes in just that.

Try chef Tony Gemignani’s classic Chicago styles four ways: deep dish, cast iron pan, stuffed crust, or thin crust.

Half the fun of heading to Capo’s is being in the restaurant itself—the Prohibition-era décor will make you feel like you’re in North Beach during the 1920s, but this time, you can freely order one of the more than 100 whiskeys they have behind the bar.

Capo’s is open Sundays through Thursdays from 5 pm to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 pm to 11 pm.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

