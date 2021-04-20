Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Capogiro Gelato Artisans [CLOSED]

117 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Website
| +1 215-636-9250
Philadelphia Nostalgia in a Cup or Cone Philadelphia Pennsylvania United States

Philadelphia Nostalgia in a Cup or Cone

Long before I regaled myself (twice daily) with gelato in Rome, I tried it in my hometown of Philadelphia. Now that I live in Paris, opportunities to tuck into a Capogiro cup or cone are far more limited so I make a point of stopping into their 13th and Sansom location for a taste of their latest combinations with each return trip, no matter the season. With regularly rotating flavors as unique as Saigon Cinnamon, Thai Coconut Milk, Irish Coffee, Italian Prune Plum, Bourbon Butterscotch and Red Watermelon from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, it's little surprise that National Geographic recently named Capogiro the best creamery in the world.



By Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30