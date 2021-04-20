Philadelphia Nostalgia in a Cup or Cone
Long before I regaled myself (twice daily) with gelato in Rome, I tried it in my hometown of Philadelphia
. Now that I live in Paris
, opportunities to tuck into a Capogiro cup or cone are far more limited so I make a point of stopping into their 13th and Sansom location for a taste of their latest combinations with each return trip, no matter the season. With regularly rotating flavors as unique as Saigon Cinnamon, Thai Coconut Milk, Irish Coffee, Italian Prune Plum, Bourbon Butterscotch and Red Watermelon from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, it's little surprise that National Geographic recently named Capogiro the best creamery in the world.