Treasures in the Stacks

Like many people these days, I do a lot of my reading either online or on an electronic device of some sort. But every now and again, I have the urge to open up a book and thumb through the pages. I especially love the soft feel of worn pages and old cardboard—used books fit me like a glove. When the yearning hits me, the place I go to is the Capitol Hill Books, a used bookstore located in the heart of the neighborhood of the same name. It’s a very quirky place, but it’s owned and run by people who know their books. The store is in an old rowhouse that was never redesigned to be a retail space so when you enter the place, the first thing that you notice is that it's crammed—and I mean, floor to ceiling crammed with books. Whatever doesn’t fit on the shelves is piled up as high as it can be on the floor. There is logic to the layout madness, but there are no overhead signs to tell you which section is what. So you have to ask. Part of the fun of coming here is just scanning through the shelves and piles of books. It’s like a treasure hunt. If you’re lucky, you’ll find a book you never knew existed but now you just have to have! I’m still hunting for my cookbook on canapés. Okay, I confess, that’s my excuse for my next trip back to Capitol Hill Books. Metro Stop: Eastern Market (Blue/Orange Lines)