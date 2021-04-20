Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
| +1 206-397-3564
Sun, Tue, Wed 10am - 12am
Mon, Thur - Sat 10am - 2am
Gluten-Free GluttonyMore of a cider lover than a beer drinker? Seattle's new Capitol Cider has you covered, with a variety of apple and fruit ciders, both bottled and on tap. Of course, there's plenty of beer, too — and even the occasional nonalcoholic ginger beer.
There's plenty to look at in this small but spacious bar, from the animal art on the walls to the extensive menu. Happy hour features food and drink specials, including a rotating special cider, and the entire menu is gluten-free for those with dietary restrictions. The pail of fries is a generous, shareable portion, although you might find yourself hoarding the herb aioli.
The service can be a bit leisurely, but hey, that just gives you more reason to relax and enjoy hanging out.