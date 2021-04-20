Capital Wheel

Out For a Spin and a View
London has one. So do Seattle, Niagara Falls, Brisbane, Perth, Cape Town
, Johannesburg
, Malacca Island, Pigeon Forge and Myrtle Beach. Now Maryland's National Harbor claims its own observation wheel. For $15, ride and be lifted in one of 42 climate-controlled gondolas 180 feet above the Potomac River for stellar views of the National Mall, Washington Monument, U.S. Capitol Building, Old Town Alexandria, Arlington National Cemetery, and Prince George's County. The wheel spins daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (September - December) or 11 p.m. (May - August).