Capital Wheel

153 National Plaza
Out For a Spin and a View Oxon Hill Maryland United States

Out For a Spin and a View

London has one. So do Seattle, Niagara Falls, Brisbane, Perth, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Malacca Island, Pigeon Forge and Myrtle Beach. Now Maryland's National Harbor claims its own observation wheel. For $15, ride and be lifted in one of 42 climate-controlled gondolas 180 feet above the Potomac River for stellar views of the National Mall, Washington Monument, U.S. Capitol Building, Old Town Alexandria, Arlington National Cemetery, and Prince George's County. The wheel spins daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (September - December) or 11 p.m. (May - August).
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

