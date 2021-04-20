Capital teas 145 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA

Time for Tea When you enter Capital Teas, the first thing that hits you is a sweet scent. It’s not the scent of perfume, but rather the bouquet from teas. Soon enough your eyes will wander over to the wall, lined with glass jars filled with tea. You would think that the words on the wall would be enough for us to figure out what to do but no. The sales girl had to come over and kindly explain to us that we could open up the jars and get a whiff of the scent of each type of tea. We wasted no time opening up the jars. Oh how fun it was to smell the different teas.



Capital Teas stocks a wide assortment of teas including classic black, green, and white teas from around the world and they also have their own unique, seasonal blends like Gone with the Peach and Pumpkin Spice. The blends yield their fragrance to the room—such a wonderful mélange of scents. There’s a back room with a similar collection of glass jars except these hold the herbal blends. If you’re looking for a wellness tea, this is your room.



I’m a tea purist (no blends for me) and I love to collect tea pots so my attention immediately turned to my favorite Darjeeling and Pu Erh teas, the Yixing claypots from China and the Japanese tetsubin teapots. Capital Teas carries all the accessories you need to brew up the perfect cup of hot tea or glass of iced tea.



If you’re a tea fanatic like me, Capital Teas is the shop for you. Be sure to try the samples!