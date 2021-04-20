Where are you going?
Capital Teas, Annapolis

6 Cornhill Street
Website
| +1 410-263-8327
Gourmet Teas at Capital Annapolis Maryland United States

Tea lovers, rejoice! Fifth-generation family-owned Capital Teas has a dizzying amount of teas to choose from.

Really.

Over 200 varieties of loose-leaf teas and herbal infusions from Sri Lanka, India, China, Japan, Malawi, and Kenya broken down under nine categories—Black, Pu-erh, Oolong, Green, White, Maté, Herbal, Fruit Tisane, and Rooibos.

You can pick up a couple teapots, tea sets, condiments, and other soothing accessories as well.

By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

