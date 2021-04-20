Capital Comics
207 Main St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
| +1 410-216-9711
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon, Tue, Thur 12pm - 8pm
Wed, Sat 11am - 9pm
Fri 12pm - 9pm
Comics on Main StreetCapital Comics is on of the most fun shops to visit in the heart of downtown Annapolis. The space is crammed with books, tees and toys that will captivate the young at heart.
My husband, a self-professed nerd, was impressed by the store's extensive collection of new and used comics. The best part for me was to watch parents bring their kids into the store. Children would walk in wide-eyed and shriek with excitement when they found books or toys of their favorite character. The salesperson behind the desk told me seeing their joy was the main reason why he came to work on Sundays, even though it was his only day off from his full-time job. Not a bad way to spend an afternoon!