Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Capital Comics

207 Main St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Website
| +1 410-216-9711
Comics on Main Street Annapolis Maryland United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon, Tue, Thur 12pm - 8pm
Wed, Sat 11am - 9pm
Fri 12pm - 9pm

Comics on Main Street

Capital Comics is on of the most fun shops to visit in the heart of downtown Annapolis. The space is crammed with books, tees and toys that will captivate the young at heart.

My husband, a self-professed nerd, was impressed by the store's extensive collection of new and used comics. The best part for me was to watch parents bring their kids into the store. Children would walk in wide-eyed and shriek with excitement when they found books or toys of their favorite character. The salesperson behind the desk told me seeing their joy was the main reason why he came to work on Sundays, even though it was his only day off from his full-time job. Not a bad way to spend an afternoon!
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points