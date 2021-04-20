Cape Verde Islands
Destination - most obscure; Cape Verde IslandsA place that I had never thought of visiting and probably never would have, had I not been sent there for work, is the Cape Verde Islands off the west coast of Africa. (It's not in San Francisco as the map shows, but the site wouldn't let me post this without choosing a map and they don't have the right map!)
The place was amazing, but not always in a good way. The capital city of Praia was quite small and not a tall-ish building in sight. I did see skinny cattle and skinnier dogs eating out of dumpsters though!
This photo was taken on the same island, Santiago. A bunch of boys and young men werre admiring their catches of the day. The people are very friendly; well, most of them!
I really didn't get to visit the touristy islands though, since I was there for work. I wasn't lucky enough to get to the "greener" islands where the tourists go. But still, if you want to experience a country, go where the tourists don't!