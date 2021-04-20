Cape Town Station
Foreshore, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Mon - Thur 8am - 4pm
Fri 8:30am - 3pm
Riding the MetroRail in Cape TownThe MetroRail Southern Suburbs line is an affordable, scenic, and interesting way to travel from Cape Town down to Simon's Town. Is it the most comfortable way to travel down the peninsula? Maybe not, but if you're used to using any large city's public transport, you'll do just fine. You can purchase a ticket at Cape Town Station on Adderly Street (one-way or return trip). Make sure to check the timetables because trains run less frequently on weekends. Do not take the train after sunset.
There are two classes - First (MetroPlus) and Third - with little visible difference between the two (other than fare). Third Class can be a little uncomfortable and often feels like you're stuck near one another like you're in a can of sardines. First Class is advisable to tourists and new riders. When leaving Cape Town station, the very first train cars closest to the station are First Class.
While riding the train, keep all of your valuables hidden and use discretion when taking photographs. If you notice MetroRail staff walking through the train during your ride, they may ask to see your ticket. When exiting the train, some stations will ask to see your ticket (and punch or initial it) and some stations will be empty. There is a fine if you are caught without a ticket, however.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Travel by Steam Train to Simonstown
Looking for a unique way to travel down the scenic, historic route from Cape Town to Simon's Town? Look no further than the antique steam train. Atlantic Rail is a private nonprofit and operates most weekends (see the full schedule online) down the same tracks as the MetroRail. Once in Simon's Town, you'll have time to explore and dine before returning to Cape Town. It's very popular with families so book your seats well in advance. For a fun and unique party idea, you can also charter the train for private trips.