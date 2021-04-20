Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cape Town Stadium

Fritz Sonnenberg Rd, Green Point, Cape Town, 8051, South Africa
Website
| +27 21 417 0120
Cape Town Stadium, Home to Festivals and Football Cape Town South Africa

Cape Town Stadium, Home to Festivals and Football

“At night, the Cape Town Stadium looks like a glowing shell. Coldplay, Lady Gaga, and U2 have all performed here," says resident Rashiq Fataar. "This is also the home field of the Ajax Cape Town football club.”

Fritz Sonnenberg Road, Green Point, 27/(0) 21-417-0120

This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue. Read more about Rashiq Fataar's Cape Town neighborhood
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points