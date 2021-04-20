Cape Town Stadium
Fritz Sonnenberg Rd, Green Point, Cape Town, 8051, South Africa
| +27 21 417 0120
Cape Town Stadium, Home to Festivals and Football“At night, the Cape Town Stadium looks like a glowing shell. Coldplay, Lady Gaga, and U2 have all performed here," says resident Rashiq Fataar. "This is also the home field of the Ajax Cape Town football club.”
