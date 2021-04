Cape Town Stadium, Home to Festivals and Football

“At night, the Cape Town Stadium looks like a glowing shell. Coldplay, Lady Gaga, and U2 have all performed here," says resident Rashiq Fataar. "This is also the home field of the Ajax Cape Town football club.”Fritz Sonnenberg Road, Green Point, 27/(0) 21-417-0120This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue. Read more about Rashiq Fataar's Cape Town neighborhood