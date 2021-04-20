Where are you going?
Cape Town Helicopters

E Pier Rd, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Website
| +27 21 419 5907
Adventure Above the Mother City Cape Town South Africa

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm

What's the best way to appreciate Cape Town as one of the most beautiful cities in the world? From the air, of course. There are several different helicopter tour operators operating in the city centre and you'll find it easiest to book from one of the kiosks in front of the mall at the V&A Waterfront. Book a ride that is at least 20 minutes to gain a full aerial overview of the Cape Peninsula. On longer tours around Cape Point, you really get a feel for how unique the different suburbs are and how varied landscape is. And, if you're lucky, during whale season you'll see breaching whales in the water.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

