Cape Town Helicopters

Adventure Above the Mother City
What's the best way to appreciate Cape Town
as one of the most beautiful cities in the world? From the air, of course. There are several different helicopter tour operators operating in the city centre and you'll find it easiest to book from one of the kiosks in front of the mall at the V&A Waterfront. Book a ride that is at least 20 minutes to gain a full aerial overview of the Cape Peninsula. On longer tours around Cape Point, you really get a feel for how unique the different suburbs are and how varied landscape is. And, if you're lucky, during whale season you'll see breaching whales in the water.