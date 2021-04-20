Braai in Cape Town 44 Victoria Road

Braai This is another Afrikaans term that means so much more than its simple translation. A braai (pronounced ‘bry’) means roasted meat and is used to refer to a barbeque. But it’s much more expansive than that. Braai refers to the social custom of creating a great meal outside with friends and family, eating roasted meats, drinking wine and just having a good time. Sure, it’s just another way to describe grilling, but believe me if you are ever lucky enough to get invited to one, be sure to accept that kind invitation for a chance to live like a local in South Africa.