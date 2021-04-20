Where are you going?
Cape St. Mary's Ecological Reserve

Saint Bride's, NL A0B 2Z0, Canada
Website
| +1 709-277-1666
Newfoundland is a gorgeous province all around but one is truly in awe when they visit Cape St. Mary's. This cape is a bit of a drive from St. John's but there are some great villages and beaches on route. Cape St. Mary's has picturesque cliffs, amazing views of the ocean and of course the thousands of birds. This is a breathtaking and inspiring place.
By Jessica M

Paul Schneider
over 5 years ago

The bird is the word!

The thick fog prevented long views the day I was there but it was still a worthwhile experience

