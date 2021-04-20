Cape St. Mary's Ecological Reserve Saint Bride's, NL A0B 2Z0, Canada

Cape St. Mary's Newfoundland is a gorgeous province all around but one is truly in awe when they visit Cape St. Mary's. This cape is a bit of a drive from St. John's but there are some great villages and beaches on route. Cape St. Mary's has picturesque cliffs, amazing views of the ocean and of course the thousands of birds. This is a breathtaking and inspiring place.