Cape Spirits
Cape Coral, FL, USA
Photo courtesy of Wicked Dolphin/Facebook
Local Rum and Local Ingredients at Wicked DolphinThe locavore will be interested in Wicked Dolphin Rum, which is handcrafted and made from one hundred percent Florida sugar. Take a tour of the distillery in Cape Coral, Florida, to learn about rum and the entire fermentation process.
The family-owned brand works with local farms to produce quality products made with local citrus, spices, and honey. Their award-winning rum has won over Florida locals as well as those in national taste tests. The dolphin-clad bottle was inspired by the family dog and local dolphins on Cape Coral's coast.