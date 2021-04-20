Where are you going?
Cape Spirits

Cape Coral, FL, USA
Website
Local Rum and Local Ingredients at Wicked Dolphin

The locavore will be interested in Wicked Dolphin Rum, which is handcrafted and made from one hundred percent Florida sugar. Take a tour of the distillery in Cape Coral, Florida, to learn about rum and the entire fermentation process.

The family-owned brand works with local farms to produce quality products made with local citrus, spices, and honey. Their award-winning rum has won over Florida locals as well as those in national taste tests. The dolphin-clad bottle was inspired by the family dog and local dolphins on Cape Coral's coast.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

