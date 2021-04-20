Cape May County Park
707 U.S. 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210, USA
| +1 609-465-5271
Sun - Sat 10am - 3:30pm
The Cape May County Zoo, New JerseyThis zoo is clean and well kept. You see families, seniors, and teens in this park.
This zoo started in 1942 as a 40 acre zoo and today is speed out over 120 acres.
There are 550 different animals and about 250 species. This April 20, 2013 two small leopard cubs were born at the zoo. They are reported to be healthy and doing well.
There is a great selection of animals and birds from the world over. The animals and birds are near enough that you are able to really see each
species clearly. The lions and tigers do tend to stay away from the gawkers and keep to the far reaches of their habitats.
The zoo is laid out in a park design with beautiful trees and vegetation. You walk on a boardwalk path under deep foliage in some areas. There are ponds for the swans and ducks. The flamingos have a small watering hole in their enclosure. The exotic birds have posts and trees to climb. The giraffes rest under tall trees.
All in all this is a very peaceful attraction.
There is a food court for lunches, snacks, and cold drinks.
There are nature trails and fishing ponds.
The best time to go is really from June through October.
This zoo is open daily ( closed Christmas Day) and admission is free.
You'll need at least two to three hours to visit the zoo. Add more time if hiking or fishing.
The Cape May County Zoo does fascinate me. If you are in Cape May, take some time to visit this wonderful zoo.
This is a great educational opportunity especially for families.