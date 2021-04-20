Cape Hatteras Lighthouse 46379 Lighthouse Rd, Buxton, NC 27920, USA

More info Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

The Eye of Hatteras At 208 feet, Cape Hatteras Lighthouse is the tallest lighthouse in America. The beacon from the light can be seen some 20 miles out to sea and since 1870 has warned ships and sailors of the notorious Diamond Shoals, a 14-mile series of shallow sand ridges off of the cape. From April to October, an $8 admission ticket will allow you to climb the 268 steps to the top for 360 degree breathtaking views of the Hatteras seashore as well as the converging of the Gulf Stream and Labrador Currents. Be sure to wear sturdy, comfortable shoes for the climb.