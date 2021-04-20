Cape Hatteras Lighthouse
46379 Lighthouse Rd, Buxton, NC 27920, USA
| +1 252-473-2111
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
The Eye of HatterasAt 208 feet, Cape Hatteras Lighthouse is the tallest lighthouse in America. The beacon from the light can be seen some 20 miles out to sea and since 1870 has warned ships and sailors of the notorious Diamond Shoals, a 14-mile series of shallow sand ridges off of the cape. From April to October, an $8 admission ticket will allow you to climb the 268 steps to the top for 360 degree breathtaking views of the Hatteras seashore as well as the converging of the Gulf Stream and Labrador Currents. Be sure to wear sturdy, comfortable shoes for the climb.
almost 7 years ago
Inside the Spiral
The tallest brick lighthouse of North America, Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, has been protecting seafaring vessels from a precarious section of the Atlantic Coast - riddled with rip currents and a double-digit distance sandbar that threatens to shipwreck anything that dares to cross its shoals. Visitors may tour and climb 269 cast-iron stairs and experience the spiraling trek similar to the lighthouse keepers (minus the five gallon can of kerosene) to a 360 degree view of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. This black-and-white spiraled lighthouse was moved 1500 feet from its original location to protect and preserve this national historic landmark from dune erosion caused by shifting weather systems.
