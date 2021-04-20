Cape Finisterre
Fisterra, A Coruña, Spain
All the Way to the End, Cape Finisterre, A Coruña, Galicia, Spain.The end of The Way, where pilgrims on the Camino de Santiago come to burn their boots and dive into the sea - I think. We didn't see either, nor did we partake in said events, but it sounds like the sort of thing that would be fun if you arrived with a few bottles of wine. We had not brought wine, and since we had walked all the way from Corcubion, we didn't feel like burning the boots we needed to wear for the walk back.
Anyway, Cape Finisterre is beautiful, and it's an important stop on The Way. The least you can do is check it out, and burn some of your threads.