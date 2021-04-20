Cape Coral Historical Society & Museum 544 Cultural Park Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33990, USA

Cape Coral Historical Society & Museum Full of charm and residential character, the Cape Coral Historical Society showcases the city’s history in three separate buildings. In the Gulf American Land Corp. Building, guests can learn about the area’s Native Americans and original homesteaders, or view cracker house exhibits and a mural depicting the Cape Coral Gardens. The Kelly Building chronicles the growth of the city’s businesses, government, schools, services, and parks, while the Historic Rosen Building is home to a video viewing room and must-visit gift shop.