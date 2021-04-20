Cape Charles
Cape Charles, VA 23310, USA
Bay AccessThe Delmarva peninsula has beautiful rugged beaches along both its Atlantic and Chesapeake coasts. This bay-side beach just outside of Cape Charles, VA is virtually deserted in the winter, making it perfect the perfect place for a rendezvous to stroll and search for pink and green sea glass.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Cape Charles Haystacks
Haystacks line the farm road just outside the historic railroad train of Cape Charles on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.