Cape Charles

Cape Charles, VA 23310, USA
Bay Access

The Delmarva peninsula has beautiful rugged beaches along both its Atlantic and Chesapeake coasts. This bay-side beach just outside of Cape Charles, VA is virtually deserted in the winter, making it perfect the perfect place for a rendezvous to stroll and search for pink and green sea glass.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

Lara Dalinsky
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Cape Charles Haystacks

Haystacks line the farm road just outside the historic railroad train of Cape Charles on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

