Cape Breton Highlands National Park

The Skyline Trail

I drove by the entrance to the Skyline Trail on Cape Breton’s Cabot Trail hundreds of times before I actually decided to hike it for the first time. I started the hike late one morning and was surprised by how easy the trail was. Just a straight, gravel road through the woods that turned into an easy path. I was told I would see moose on my hike and I saw my first one only twenty minutes into the hike. It calmly crossed the path in front of me and walked a few feet into the brush where it stopped to eat from a tree. I kept walking until I reached a clearing where there were more moose grazing in the field including a very young and curious one who came very close to me to check me out! A few minutes later, I came to a different kind of clearing, one with a view that was beyond what words can explain. To my right were the mountains and rolling hills and in front of me and all around was the Atlantic Ocean and a look-off right on the edge of a steep cliff where, below, a group of whales had followed a school of fish into shore. I walked to the bottom of the series of stairs that led almost to the shoreline and gazed upon the spectacular view before me for what seemed like forever. I stayed until the sun set and made my way back to the car by twilight. The sound of coyotes in the distance and fresh bear droppings on the trail stirred a bit of fear in me but it was one of the most amazing hikes I had ever taken and the risk was worth every moment!









