Cape Agulhas

R319, South Africa
Rainbow at the Meeting Point of Oceans

Cape Point may be the most accessible "Southern Most Point of Africa" but the real meeting of the Indian and Atlantic Oceans happens at Cape Agulhas, the actual southern tip of the continent.

The detour is a 1-2 hour drive off the N2 Garden Route between Mossel Bay and Capetown but the rolling countryside landscape to the small seaside town is well worth the effort.

Rain tempted us to turn around but the stormy skies cleared for our arrival and greeted us with a rainbow over the rocky coastline while the historic red and white lighthouse watched over our shoulders.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
