Cap Horn

Nyhavn 21, 1051 København, Denmark
Website
| +45 33 12 85 04
Danish Dining Along Nyhavn Copenhagen Denmark

More info

Sun - Thur 9am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 12am

Cap Horn describes itself as a converted watering hole formerly servicing "thirsty sailors and women of easy virtue". More recently its clientele are decidedly more civilized.

Focusing on an organic mindset, Cap Horn provides a menu pulled from seasonal dishes that rely heavily on fresh produce, like quinoa salad with avocado and pumpkin seed, chicken pot roast with cabbage and rhubarb compote, and seasonal chantrelles served with fresh herbs on rye bread.

The place overflows with charm, and endeavored to keep much of its original look. You'll find old wooden floors, oddly mixed chairs and plates, as well as walls covered with artwork pulled from an eclectic mix of styles and locales.

Photo: Cap Horn
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

