Caomu Taofang

161 Qianjin Rd, JiangNan DaDao, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510220
Website
| +86 20 8441 6040
Make Your Own Cantonese Ceramic Souvenir

Chinese porcelain is globally recognized, and Guangzhou is home to some of the most colorful enamel styles (described locally as Cantonese colorful pottery). While picking up some rare, original pieces may break the bank, you can make and decorate your own ceramic pieces, with the help of an instructor, at Caomu Taofang, a DIY pottery shop in the Haizhu district. A great activity for visitors with children, but open to all!

Address: 146 Qianjin Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou
By Celeste LeCompte , AFAR Local Expert

