Make Your Own Cantonese Ceramic Souvenir Chinese porcelain is globally recognized, and Guangzhou is home to some of the most colorful enamel styles (described locally as Cantonese colorful pottery). While picking up some rare, original pieces may break the bank, you can make and decorate your own ceramic pieces, with the help of an instructor, at Caomu Taofang, a DIY pottery shop in the Haizhu district. A great activity for visitors with children, but open to all!



