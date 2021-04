cao dai temple Tân Hòa, Tân Bình, Tp. Tây Ninh, Tây Ninh, Vietnam

Cao Dai Temple One of the most beautiful temples in Vietnam, Cao Dai Temple in Tay Ninh, almost 3 hours drive from Ho Chi Minh



The meaning of the name is The highest spiritual place where God reigns.

Must visit for its architecture, Colors, Ceremony and People.