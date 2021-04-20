Boating into a Cave

Canyon Matka, Macedonia: We were looking for an outdoorsy, kid-friendly activity to break up our drive from Skopje to Lake Ohrid. We decided to explore a cave, and ended up enjoying the boat ride there.



Despite the glossy tourist brochure that sold us on the canyon detour, the only way we knew where to exit on the highway was a piece of scrap metal, held up by a single wooden pole, and scrawled in spray paint: “Matka Canyon,” with an arrow. The subsequent bumbling for directions gave us the opportunity to meet locals and to take in the small town nearby at a slower pace as we eased our way into a shimmering gem: Canyon Matka.



A few dilapidated buildings along the river seem to tell a story. They weren’t that old, but they had few if any services (like running water). Apparently some had been restaurants, recently, selling fish caught in the river. Our guide seemed eager and earnest to tell me about them, about his family, about war and emigration and change. I really, really wish I spoke Macedonian (or Italian).