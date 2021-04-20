Where are you going?
Canton Rd

Shopper's Row Hong Kong Hong Kong

Shopper's Row

Canton Road extends for miles and links up major Kowloon districts. The stretch in Tsim Sha Tsui, which begins at the intersection at Salisbury Road, is the Hong-Kong counterpart of Rodeo Drive.

This stretch of the road is lined with numerous luxury boutiques, including Dior, Ferragamo, Hermes, Chanel, and many more. If you're in town during the summer, take refuge in air-conditioned shopping malls like Harbourcity, Ocean Terminal, and the Gateway, which offer more shopping options, banking services, terraces with beautiful harbour views, and some of the city's most popular restaurants.


By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
