Cantina Marina [CLOSED]

600 Water St SW, Washington, DC 20024, USA
| +1 202-554-8396
Ahoy DC! Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

Ahoy DC!

If you arrive into DC by boat, this lovely pirate lass will be on the dock to greet you. If you arrive by any other means, then make your way down to DC’s marina (yes, there is one albeit a small one) to meet her. She stands at the plank way entrance to Cantina Marina, a waterside bar and restaurant that serves up TexMex and Cajun seafood bites and drinks to go along. It’s a great place to relax at the end of the day. Sitting at Cantina Marina, watching the sunset over the water, you would never know you were just minutes away from the Washington Monument. On most days, you’ll likely meet the locals who also call the marina home. It’s always interesting to hear how someone ends up living in a houseboat and loving it!

Metro stop: Waterfront
By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
