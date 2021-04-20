Cantina Lx
103 Rua Rodrigues de Faria
+351 21 362 8239
Sun - Sat 12pm - 11pm
Authentic EatsCantina LX’s space is charmingly raw—you might witness a crumble or two of the cement walls—but it’s the spot for almofadinhas de bacalhau, a traditional Portuguese dish of fried salted cod. Communal tables filled with Lisbonites mean you won’t want for local company.
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
LX FACTORY Fun!
If you are looking for a nice place for brunch or dinner in a great part of town, you should head to LX Factory in Alcantara. This creative community houses a number of restaurants, bars, cafes and shops. We decided to drop into Cantina first for a quick drink before brunch and we were not let down. As we entered the gated community, sellers were setting up tables for the weekly saturday public market where you could buy old records, vintage clothes, or other artisan goods. If they market isn't your taste, then hop into Sofia Landeau’s for their famous homemade chocolate cake, or grab a few books at Ler Devagar bookshop. Whatever it is you may like, I bet LX Factory has something that'll keep you there for hours.