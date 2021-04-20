Cantina Lx

LX FACTORY Fun!

If you are looking for a nice place for brunch or dinner in a great part of town, you should head to LX Factory in Alcantara. This creative community houses a number of restaurants, bars, cafes and shops. We decided to drop into Cantina first for a quick drink before brunch and we were not let down. As we entered the gated community, sellers were setting up tables for the weekly saturday public market where you could buy old records, vintage clothes, or other artisan goods. If they market isn't your taste, then hop into Sofia Landeau’s for their famous homemade chocolate cake, or grab a few books at Ler Devagar bookshop. Whatever it is you may like, I bet LX Factory has something that'll keep you there for hours.