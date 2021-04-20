Cantina da Estrela
R. Saraiva de Carvalho 35, 1250-242 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 190 0100
Photo by Rita Alves
Tue - Sat 12:30pm - 10pm
Dinner at School?Those cooking and serving are students, and that’s why at this restaurant you can choose your price (within a range)—basically you will be evaluating the students, so the price you decide to pay will affect the student’s grade.
Yes, you are at a school, and you will be between school chairs and slates, where the menus are written.
The cuisine is Mediterranean-inspired. I once tried the grilled octopus with sweet potatoes, and it was really good.