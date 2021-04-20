Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cantina da Estrela

R. Saraiva de Carvalho 35, 1250-242 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 190 0100
Dinner at School? Lisboa Portugal
Dinner at School? Lisboa Portugal
Dinner at School? Lisboa Portugal
Dinner at School? Lisboa Portugal
Dinner at School? Lisboa Portugal
Dinner at School? Lisboa Portugal
Dinner at School? Lisboa Portugal
Dinner at School? Lisboa Portugal
Dinner at School? Lisboa Portugal
Dinner at School? Lisboa Portugal
Dinner at School? Lisboa Portugal
Dinner at School? Lisboa Portugal
Dinner at School? Lisboa Portugal
Dinner at School? Lisboa Portugal
Dinner at School? Lisboa Portugal
Dinner at School? Lisboa Portugal
Dinner at School? Lisboa Portugal
Dinner at School? Lisboa Portugal
Dinner at School? Lisboa Portugal
Dinner at School? Lisboa Portugal

More info

Tue - Sat 12:30pm - 10pm

Dinner at School?

Those cooking and serving are students, and that’s why at this restaurant you can choose your price (within a range)—basically you will be evaluating the students, so the price you decide to pay will affect the student’s grade.

Yes, you are at a school, and you will be between school chairs and slates, where the menus are written.

The cuisine is Mediterranean-inspired. I once tried the grilled octopus with sweet potatoes, and it was really good.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points