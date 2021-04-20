Canopy Huertayacu Complejo Turístico
Nayón, Sector Huertayacu. Quito, Quito, Ecuador
| +593 99 658 7436
Sat, Sun 8:30am - 5pm
Tue - Fri 9:30am - 4pm
Upside Down in the JungleI have a small (to medium) fear of heights and any activity that requires me to fly unsupported through the air sounds terrible. But I’d never zip lined before so I figured I should try it in Mindo.
Our guide Jorge drove my friend Jules and me to the site, which was 10 lines set at various heights and lengths. We started with the first line, got the basic run down (sit, put your hands here, cross feet, go) and off we went.
I flew through the air thinking “Zip lines! Who’s scared of these?” Just 3000 feet off the ground and no terror whatsoever. We saw the jungle canopy and the mountains and took stunning photos. At the next line they said “Want to go upside down?” Obviously, I replied: “No. What kind of question is that?” I could handle 3000 feet in the air, but upside down is just crazy.
Jules said: “Yeah, of course!”
Darn her. I couldn’t let her do it alone, so we strapped in, feet up by the wire, looking up at the sky and flew upside down. It was amazing. I even let go for a few minutes, which was definitely the hardest part (isn’t it always?) until I got the adrenaline rush.