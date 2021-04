Canopy Adventures Zip Line Tours Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

It's Hip to Zip in Punta Cana Zip-lining is a thrilling adventure. Canopy Adventures Zip Line Tours strings adventurous folks up above Anamuya Bavaro Punta Cana and zips them across eight double lines and 15 platforms. Safety is a top priority with the Canopy Adventures crew: The gear is brand-new, instructors are experienced, and line courses are tailored to your skill level and confidence.