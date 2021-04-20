Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cañón del Chicamocha

Chicamocha Canyon, Colombia
Cañón del Chicamocha Colombia

Cañón del Chicamocha

Chicamocha Canyon, only an hour from the capital of the Santander region, Bucaramanga, is one of the largest canyons on the planet, spanning 270,000 acres. Ride the cable car across the entire red chasm and down to the canyon floor where you'll find Chicamocha National Park. The park is particularly popular with triathletes, who come for the rugged terrain, steep hills, and desert conditions. Others come to the canyon floor to explore Barichara, a town at the end of the canyon's floor which seems impervious to time’s passage. Visitors walk along streets lined by whitewashed adobe houses, many of which have been converted into boutique hotels and restaurants. These cafes offer the opportunity to try local specialties like carne oreada (sun-dried steak) and hormigas culonas (or “big-assed ants,” no kidding).
By Sibylla Brodzinsky

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points