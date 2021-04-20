Cañón del Chicamocha
Chicamocha Canyon, only an hour from the capital of the Santander region, Bucaramanga, is one of the largest canyons on the planet, spanning 270,000 acres. Ride the cable car across the entire red chasm and down to the canyon floor where you'll find Chicamocha National Park. The park is particularly popular with triathletes, who come for the rugged terrain, steep hills, and desert conditions. Others come to the canyon floor to explore Barichara, a town at the end of the canyon's floor which seems impervious to time’s passage. Visitors walk along streets lined by whitewashed adobe houses, many of which have been converted into boutique hotels and restaurants. These cafes offer the opportunity to try local specialties like carne oreada
(sun-dried steak) and hormigas culonas
(or “big-assed ants,” no kidding).