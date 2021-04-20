Canoe

Anyone looking to check "fine dining," "skyscraper," and "Canadiana" off their to-do list in one fell swoop need only seek out Canoe. Perched among the clouds on the 54th floor of a Financial District building, this restaurant is a major destination for contemporary Canadian cuisine. The kitchen is headed by noted chef Anthony Walsh, and the menus highlight the country’s offerings, dipping into classics and then reinventing them. Think tartare made of venison instead of beef, s’mores that get a lick of foie gras, and a butter tart—a pastry cupping golden syrup—that’s been deconstructed. Oh, and that view…