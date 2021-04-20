Where are you going?
Canoe

66 Wellington St W, Toronto, ON M5K 1H6, Canada
Website
| +1 416-364-0054
Sun 5pm - 11pm
Mon - Fri 11:45am - 2:30pm, 5pm - 10:30pm

Canoe

Anyone looking to check "fine dining," "skyscraper," and "Canadiana" off their to-do list in one fell swoop need only seek out Canoe. Perched among the clouds on the 54th floor of a Financial District building, this restaurant is a major destination for contemporary Canadian cuisine. The kitchen is headed by noted chef Anthony Walsh, and the menus highlight the country’s offerings, dipping into classics and then reinventing them. Think tartare made of venison instead of beef, s’mores that get a lick of foie gras, and a butter tart—a pastry cupping golden syrup—that’s been deconstructed. Oh, and that view…

By Karolyne Ellacott , AFAR Local Expert

Kristin Rust
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

A Sight for Sore Eyes

Forget paying $30+ dollars to go to the top of the CN Town in Toronto. Instead, head up the FREE elevator of the nearby TD Bank Tower (66 Wellington Street West) to the 54th Floor to Canoe Restaurant. The place is super pricey, so spend that elevator money on a cocktail at the bar and soak in the view. From there you can see the tower (which makes for better pictures), plus Toronto Island and the growing city below.

