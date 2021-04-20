Candolim Beach

"Paradise" is a Relative Term Traveling around India can be brutal. The cities are crowded and often smelly. It is usually brutally hot. The trains can be slow and often delayed. The traffic is like no other place in the world!



If you come to Goa, India after Southeast Asia or the Mediterranean then the beach won't seem like much and certainly nothing to "write home about", but if you find yourself in Goa after spending time traveling around India the place is absolutely paradise.



The water of the Arabian Sea see is not turquoise blue and the sand is not as white as sugar, but Goa is a great escape from the hustle and bustle of India. It is slow paced and relaxing and a beach is a beach and the view of the ocean is always spectacular.



The cuisine of Goa is quite different from that of the rest of India and absolutely delicious. Expect to be consistently solicited by beach vendors for a massage or trinkets especially on Candolim Beach, but the atmosphere is still relaxing! The food at the beach cafes is always good and the King Fisher is always cold!