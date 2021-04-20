Candolim Beach

The River Princess of Candolim Beach Some call it an eyesore and for others it was a curse, but the shipwrecked River Princess as been beached on the shore of Candolim Beach of Goa, India by a tsunami for more than 10years now.



The ship was a curse to every shop owner and restauranteur located to the south of the shipwreck because the beach erosion caused by the ship caused their imminent demise.



Demolition and removal of the shipwreck began in 2011 with the expected completion in January 2012, but civic projects can be quite slow in India!



I thought the sight of the shipwreck was quite cool especially at sunset!