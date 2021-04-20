Where are you going?
Candle Café

1307 3rd Ave
Farm to Table Taste New York New York United States

Farm to Table Taste

The cafe counterpart to Candle 79, Candle Café is quick, casual and equally fabulous. This Upper East Side cafe serves simply prepared vegan, organic farm to table fare—perfect for a feel-good meal with the family. It's so good in fact, I suspect they're regularly converting carnivores to vegetarians. Hey, even I'd take their Aztec salad over a burger any day! If you aren't up for a meal, their juice bar is a must-try. You can't get much healthier and environmentally conscious than Candle Cafe.




By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor
