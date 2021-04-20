Candle Café 1307 3rd Ave

Farm to Table Taste The cafe counterpart to Candle 79, Candle Café is quick, casual and equally fabulous. This Upper East Side cafe serves simply prepared vegan, organic farm to table fare—perfect for a feel-good meal with the family. It's so good in fact, I suspect they're regularly converting carnivores to vegetarians. Hey, even I'd take their Aztec salad over a burger any day! If you aren't up for a meal, their juice bar is a must-try. You can't get much healthier and environmentally conscious than Candle Cafe.









